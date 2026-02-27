The Paradise: Nani’s Aaya Sher CROSSES 22 million views, dominates YouTube trends

Aaya Sher has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreographed by Sudhan Master.

The Paradise: The much-anticipated song Aaya Sher from Nani’s upcoming film from The Paradise has won several hearts. Such has been the song's impact that it has earned over 22 million views and over 700K likes since the time of its release. The song continues to trend across YouTube, and has been successful in setting the tone for what is expected to be a massive cinematic spectacle. Aaya Sher is being lauded for its pulsating beats, stunning visuals and high-octane energy which has further helped it to deliver a true mass anthem vibe. Aaya Sher has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and choreographed by Sudhan Master.

While sharing the celebratory moment, the makers put out a video and captioned it as, “A blockbuster beginning to JADAL ZAMANA ??? #AayaSher ? TRENDING ALL OVER with 22 MILLION+ VIEWS & 700K+ LIKES ? ▶️ https://youtu.be/iAtoZar5W58 #TheParadise GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 21st, 2026 ❤‍?”

The Paradise is yet another ambitious project that comes from Srikanth Odela. For the unversed, Srikanth Odela won acclaim with his debut Dasara. The film - which rides on high expectations - becomes even more impactful due to the impressive soundtrack from Anirudh Ravichander. It features vocals by Arjun Chandy.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise will officially hit theatres on August 21, 2026, in eight languages. These include Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a move that underlines the film’s global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise across international markets.

