The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas-starrer horror comedy scores BLOCKBUSTER opening, earns Rs…; SMASHES Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Prabhas's much-anticipated horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, has had a dream start at the box office. Let's check out the first day collection.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas's most-awaited horror comedy film, The Raja Saab, has got a great start at the box office. An initial news report from Sacnilk stated that on its very first day, the movie grossed approximately Rs 45 crore nett across all languages together. As for the paid previews conducted on Thursday, the movie further added Rs 9.15 crore to its collection. Thus, the total opening collection of the film was approximately Rs 54.15 crore, which made it one of the largest opening films of the year.

The Raja Saab Telugu states occupancy

The Raja Saab was the most successful film among the Telugu states in terms of language occupancy. The film's total occupancy in the Telugu region on the first day was 57.16 per cent. The morning shows saw an occupancy of 50.92 per cent, but it remained about the same at 50.82 per cent in the afternoon. The evening shows saw a rise in viewership, and the occupancy hit 57.70 per cent. Meanwhile, the highest audience was observed at the night show, where the occupancy reached 69.20 percent. This can be understood that the audience's interest grew with the progress of the day.

The Raja Saab Hindi version occupancy

The Hindi version of the movie, however, was a little slow in terms of performance. The figure for Hindi was 15.63 per cent at the end of the day. In the morning shows, it was only 7.47 per cent, but with the passage of time, the number of viewers improved. The Hindi occupancy was at 21.34 per cent for the night shows. In the case of the Tamil version, the overall occupancy was 22.61 per cent, and night shows saw it rise to about 28 per cent, which could be interpreted as a good sign.

The Raja Saab Vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa has already topped the list of horror comedy films if their very names are compared. The lead actor Kartik Aaryan, starring in last year's release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was able to garner Rs. 35.50 crore on its very first day. In comparison, The Raja Saab has earned about Rs 10 crore more on the first day. Prabhas's film has made a strong start to create a new record in the horror comedy segment.

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab’s performance also made it clear that the evening and night shows witnessed a high footfall, especially in the Telugu regions. The overall occupancy of Telugu shows in Dolby Cinemas was recorded at 24.93 per cent. The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi. The film stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. After a strong opening, all eyes are now on the collection of the coming weekend.

