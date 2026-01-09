The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer OPENS to rave reviews, earns Rs...; aims at CROSSING...

The Raja Saab has already achieved impressive figures on the global front before going to the theatres. The movie exceeded the 50 crore mark in pre-booking all over the world. Here's a look at its opening day collections.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Raja Saab movie starring Prabhas was released in theatres today, January 9 and the movie is set to achieve a very high opening figure in theatres. Competition for the film has been significantly reduced since the movie of Thalapathy Vijay, Jana Nayagan, has been delayed. As such, this situation can help the film to record a healthy Day 1 box office gross in the country and abroad as well. The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy that has a romantic touch and is directed by Maruthi, with Prabhas making his first full-fledged journey into the horror genre. The film has been screened in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1

Indian industry tracker Sacnilk estimates that The Raja Saab has earned Rs 10.98 crore through its afternoon shows on its opening day in India. The film is expected to generate around Rs 15- 20 crore at the domestic market by the end of the day.

TRENDING NOW

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection

The Raja Saab has already achieved impressive figures on the global front before going to the theatres. The movie exceeded the 50 crore mark in pre-booking all over the world. In case the walk-in crowds do not drastically change during the day, the global Day 1 gathering would also be good.

The Raja Saab X reactions

The film also received mixed reviews on social media. Many viewers have complimented the visuals, background music, and the acting of Prabhas. Nevertheless, there are certain viewers who have been concerned with both the pace and the plot of the movie. However, trade observers are of the opinion that the star power of Prabhas, and the genre in which the film has been produced, should enable the film to fetch good collections in its opening weekend.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a film that revolves around a young man, played by Prabhas, who attempts to reclaim his traditional property, which is an old and abandoned cinema theatre known as Raja Deluxe. One thing that started as a harmless activity, turns out to be ominous, as the mission is marred with a lot of paranormal events that unravel such ugly family secrets that are saddled with humour and horror.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more