The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas starrer continues its dream run, earns Rs…; OUTSHINES Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas starrer has been performing well at the ticket windows. Here is how much the film turned in.

By: Tapapriya Dutta  |  Published: January 10, 2026 3:09 PM IST

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas starrer horror comedy movie hit the screens on January 9 after facing several delays in release. The film has been receiving mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Like any other Prabhas’ movie, this film has also opened at the box office with good numbers. Not only that, The Raja Saab has beaten Dhurandhar’s box office, which earned Rs 28 crore on Day 1. The Telugu movie has earned almost double what Ranveer Singh starrer has on the opening day. The horror comedy starrer is expected to do wonders in the coming days.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2

As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 6.84 crore (until 12 pm). The total collection of The Raja Saab stands at Rs 70.14 crore. The film had an overall 28.95 per cent Telugu occupancy, 6.72 per cent Hindi occupancy, and 16.45 per cent Tamil occupancy in theatres on Saturday.

Day-wise collection of The Raja Saab are: the premiere day collection of the movie is Rs 9.15 crore, the day 1 collection of the film is Rs 54.15 crore. On the first day, the movie collected Rs 47.4 crore in Telugu, Rs 6.15 crore, Rs 0.4 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.1 crore in Kannada and Malayalam languages in each.

The Raja Saab budget

According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 400 to 450 crore. The film has a long way to reach the budget mark.

About The Raja Saab

The movie is about a young heir who embraces both his royalty and rebellious spirit. When he rose to power, he established an unprecedented rule during his reign. The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Yogi Babu, Sanjay Dutt, Brahmanandam, Boman Irani and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. The pan-India movie has been directed by Maruthi Dasari and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Ishan Saksena under the production companies of People Media Factory and Ivy Entertainment. Thaman S is the music director of the film. The movie was released in theatres in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. For the unversed, the film, which was announced in January 2024 in Sankranti.

