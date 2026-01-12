The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 3: Prabhas-starrer SHATTERS record of Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandar by...

The Raja Saab was released on 9 January in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam with mixed initial reviews, with viewers pointing out both fun and ditsy moments. Here's a look at its box office collection day 3.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: The Raja Saab, and led by Prabhas, is currently running in the theatres and has already created controversy. The fantasy horror comedy was released on 9 January in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam with mixed initial reviews, with viewers pointing out both fun and ditsy moments. As many viewers point out, Prabhas looks much different here than in the 2024 science-fiction spectacle Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has been performing well in theatres since it was released on December 5, 2025. The film has grossed more than RS 1200 billion in theatres across the globe. Although three big movies were premiered in this period, the spy thriller did not influence its collections.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 3

The film directed by Maruthi has till now collected a total of Rs 20.12 crore at the box office on its Day 3 (first Sunday). The Prabhas starrer has earned a total of 109.02 crore in India. The film experienced a significant decline in its collection on Saturday, and generated 26 crore. Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that the box office earnings would keep increasing throughout the day.

TRENDING NOW

Dhurandhar box office collection day 38

The spy thriller has banked 4.73 crores at the box office on the sixth Sunday (Day 38) in the box office according to the Sacnilk report. It is important to note that these box office numbers will only rise even further by the end of the day. The overall gross of the movie in India is 804.23 crore. According to the reports, the movie has gained Rs 1240 crore all over the world.

About The Raja Saab

The film, which is directed by Maruthi, stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Bomani Irani, Yogi Babu, and Brahmanandam. At the end of the movie, the makers have also hinted at a sequel. No release date has been unveiled as yet.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more