The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 4: Prabhas starrer FAILS Monday test, earns Rs...; but Dhurandhar is...

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4: Given its first-day box office receipts of Rs 53.75 crore, the Raja Saab, which starred Prabhas in the main role, demonstrated a strong potential for being a blockbuster. However, the audience's reactions to the film's premiere were not entirely consistent. The movie's profits began to decline on the second day, and by its fourth day, they have already drastically decreased. Let's examine the box office figures.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4

Prabhas fans had high expectations for The Raja Saab to be a hit movie. But, it appears that the movie is not drawing viewers to the theatres. The horror-comedy made Rs 5.4 crore at the box office on Day 4 (the first Monday), according to the Sacnilk report. The movie has made Rs 113.4 crore in India net.

The Raja Saab theatre occupancy

On Monday, January 12, 2026, the Telugu occupancy of the Maruthi-directed horror-comedy starring Prabhas was 24.64%. Whereas, the Prabhas starrer had an overall 8.12% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The Raja Saab vs Dhurandhar

The Aditya Dhar film Dhurandhar has earned Rs 2.25 crore at the box office on its 39th day after its theatrical release. The movie has now made a total of Rs 807.90 crore nett in India.

About The Raja Saab

Prabhas stars in this horror-comedy film, directed by Maruthi. The film's female leads are Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Yogi Babu, and Brahmanandam are also in the supporting roles. On January 9, 2026, the film debuted in cinemas. The creators have also confirmed its sequel. The Raja Saab 2: Circus 1935 is the title given to it. Part 2's release date is yet unknown.

