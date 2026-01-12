The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 4: Prabhas starrer STRUGGLES after strong start, but CROSSES Rs...

Prabhas' near-Rs 100 crore opening weekend at the domestic box office is not a very impressive achievement. For example, his most recent release, Nag Ashwin's 2024 dystopian sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, earned nearly as much on its first day as The Raja Saab did over its first weekend.

After a successful launch, Maruthi's horror comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has received mostly unfavourable reviews, which has begun to show at the domestic box office. Even though the movie made over Rs 100 crore in India during its first weekend of release, Prabhas, who has given some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, both domestically and internationally, has accomplished very little. Here's a look at its box office collection day 4.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 4

On Monday (day 4), The Raja Saab had earned Rs 0.44 crore. That’s a drastic fall from its Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 19 crore. This takes the total collection of the movie to Rs 108.44 crore.

Compared to its opening day total of Rs 53.75 crore across five Indian languages, it represented a decrease of more than 51%. The film now has an opening weekend gross of Rs 108 crores crore at the domestic box office, plus an additional Rs 9.15 crore from the paid previews in its native Telugu language.

The Telugu version, which made over Rs 90 crore at the domestic box office over the first weekend, accounts for the majority of this total. The dubbed Hindi version, which made about Rs 6 crore, came next, followed by the dubbed Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, in that order.

Prabhas’ Rs 100 crore weekend not on par with...

However, Prabhas' near-Rs 100 crore opening weekend at the domestic box office is not a very impressive achievement. For example, his most recent release, Nag Ashwin's 2024 dystopian sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, earned nearly as much on its first day as The Raja Saab did over its first weekend. It grossed more than Rs 220 crore in its first weekend at the domestic box office, across all languages.

His 2023 action movie Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, directed by KGF's Prashanth Neel, too grossed over Rs 200 crore in its first weekend at the Indian film office. Even his much panned film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, grossed more than Rs 215 crore on its opening weekend earlier that year.

