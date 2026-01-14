The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 5: Prabhas starrer DIPS further, earns Rs..., but Dhurandhar holds...

The Raja Saab is helmed by Maruthi and features Prabhas as the main character. The supporting actors include Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar.

The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 5: The Raja Saab is not performing as well at the box office as expected. The film netted only Rs 4.85 crore in India on Day 5 across all languages. These are very preliminary figures given by the Sacnilk website. The movie's total collection in India net has reached about Rs 119.45 crore. The flick had already given signs of weakness in the first four days. Up to Day 4, it had a net collection of approximately Rs 114.60 crore. The decline in numbers has been very abrupt compared to Sunday. The downturn has been persistent on Monday and Tuesday, too.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 5

On Day 3 the movie earned Rs 19.1 crore. From that, Telugu made the biggest contribution with Rs 14.2 crore, followed by Hindi with Rs 4.65 crore, Tamil with Rs 15 lakhs, Kannada with Rs 7 lakhs, and Malayalam with Rs 3 lakhs. The collections on Day 4 saw a massive drop as it fell to only Rs 6.6 crore. The downward trend continued with the collection coming down to Rs 4.85 crore on Day 5.

The Raja Saab theatre occupancy

The occupancy figures have also indicated that the movie is having a hard time. On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, the total occupancy for Telugu was merely 21.12%. The morning shows experienced a mere 14.55% occupancy. The afternoon shows were at 22.32%. The evening shows were nearly the same at 22.39%. The night shows were a little better at 25.20%.

In Hindi, the total occupancy was even less at 12.55%. The morning shows were at 7.13%. The percentage of afternoon shows was 11.25%. Night shows reached 19.72%, while evening shows drew 12.08%.

Also, Tamil occupancy was low. The total was 12.12%. 13.78% was recorded in morning programs. The percentage of afternoon shows was 14.33%. The number of evening shows fell to 9.53%. Only 10.83% of shows were at night.

About The Raja Saab

The movie is helmed by Maruthi and features Prabhas as the main character. The supporting actors include Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar. However, even with a large cast and high expectations, the film is not being able to establish a connection with the viewers.

