The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 5: Prabhas starrer shows NO growth on first Tuesday, earns Rs...

The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 5: The much-awaited horror-comedy The Raja Saab, starring actor Prabhas, had a strong debut at the Indian box office, but after its first weekend, it had a notable decline. According to Sacnilk's figures, the movie's first Monday box office receipts saw a sharp decline, resulting in a five-day India net total of around ₹115.45 crore across all languages. Strong advance bookings and festive hype helped the Maruthi-directed movie, especially in the Telugu-speaking regions. But foot traffic seems to have been affected earlier than anticipated due to weekday tiredness and conflicting word-of-mouth. Here's a look at its box office collection on day 5.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 5

The Raja Saab got off to a strong start with a paid preview on Thursday and an outstanding first Friday, according to Sacnilk's live tracking. After that, collections consistently declined over the weekend before falling on Monday. On Tuesday, January 13, the Prabhas starrer earned Rs 0.85 crore, taking the net total to rs 115 crore.

The Telugu version is still the most important part of the movie. The Telugu version brought in over Rs 4.73 crore on Day 4 alone, while the Hindi version brought in Rs 1.75 crore. The minor contributions from the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam editions show little momentum outside of the main market.

The Raja Saab gets new scenes added after...

The filmmakers recently included fresh sequences with Prabhas in an uncommon post-release move. The production team believes that a technical server problem caused these sections to be overlooked earlier. Fans were intrigued by the fact that parts of the trailer's images, such as Prabhas with a stunning, older appearance, were initially left out of the theatrical cut.

