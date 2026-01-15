The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 6: Prabhas starrer sees slight GROWTH, earns Rs...

Prabhas plays the lead in The Raja Saab, which is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab are also featured.

The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 6: The Raja Saab box office collection day 6: The Maruthi-directed horror comedy saw a surge on Wednesday. However, Sacnilk.com reports that the movie has made less than ₹125 crore thus far. According to the report, the film made ₹9.15 crore throughout its premieres. On day one, it made ₹53.75 crore [Telugu: ₹47 crore; Hindi: ₹6 crore; Tamil: ₹55 lakh; Kannada: ₹1 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1 lakh], while on day two, it collected ₹26 crore [Telugu: ₹20.65 crore; Hindi: ₹5.1 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹6 lakh; On day three, the film made ₹19.1 crore (Malayalam: ₹4 lakh, Telugu: ₹14.2 crore, Hindi: ₹4.65 crore, Tamil: ₹15 lakh). Kannada: ₹7 lakhs. Malayalam: ₹3 lakhs.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 6

On day four, the film grossed ₹6.6 crore [Telugu: ₹4.98 crore; Hindi: ₹1.5 crore; Tamil: ₹7 lakh; Kannada: ₹3 lakh]. Malayalam: ₹2 lakh, and on day 5, ₹4.8 crore [Telugu: ₹3.27 crore, Hindi: ₹1.4 crore, Tamil: ₹8 lakh, Kannada: ₹3 lakh]. Malayalam: ₹2 lakhs. On day 6, it made ₹5.25 crore nett in India, according to early estimates across all languages. So far, it has collected ₹124.65 crore. On Wednesday, the Raja Saab saw an overall Telugu occupancy of 25.33%.

What did Prabhas say about The Raja Saab?

Sharing his experience of working on the film, Prabhas had earlier said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "When I first met him, I told him that films were becoming too action-oriented and that we should give audiences a proper entertainer. That is how this horror-comedy took shape. Vishwa Prasad garu kept believing in Maruthi garu's script and supported it throughout."

"When I heard the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu's writing. I honestly wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax hasn't come even in horror-comedy films. You must watch it and tell me. After 15 years, Maruthi is giving full Darling entertainment. The film is arriving this Sankranti. All Sankranti films should do well, and along with them, The RajaSaab should also become a blockbuster," he had said.

