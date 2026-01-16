The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 8: Prabhas' starrer STRUGGLES to earn...; can it recover its Rs 400 crore budget?

The Raja Saab stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar in addition to Prabhas.

The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 8: The film The Raja Saab finally debuted in theatres with much anticipation after multiple delays, primarily due to its size and estimated ₹400 crore budget. But the Maruthi-directed movie, which stars Prabhas, has been having trouble gaining traction. The film failed to convert the interest into steady foot traffic despite its widespread multilingual release. On paper, the opening day numbers appeared promising, but the collections quickly declined, raising questions about the film's long-term box office sustainability.

The Raja Saab Box Office collection day 8

Sacnilk's most recent information indicates that The Raja Saab had a very poor collection on the second Friday. The film collected only Rs 1.69 crore, taking the total net to Rs 131.94 crore (early estimates).

TRENDING NOW

The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions have contributed very little, while the Telugu version continues to be the largest contributor, followed by the Hindi belt.

Can The Raja Saab recover its budget?

The Raja Saab is still far from recouping even half of its ₹400 crore production cost. With some significant releases anticipated in the upcoming weeks, the ₹150 crores target alone appears to be a problem at present time.

The Raja Saab cast

The Raja Saab stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar in addition to Prabhas. Now that everyone is anticipating the second weekend, it will be interesting to watch if the positive reviews help the movie make a noticeable comeback or if it will still struggle with its enormous budget.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more