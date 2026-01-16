The Raja Saab Box Office Collection: Prabhas' Rs 400 crore film still far from...

The Raja Saab is made with a budget of Rs 400 crore, but the film has not recovered half of its budget after 7 days in theatres. Read on to know more.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection: The Raja Saab was released in theatres last Friday after much delay. Directed by Maruthi, the film didn't have a great start at the box office. In the first six days, the film's earnings were slow, and it failed to make a big opening. By the end of the sixth day, the film had collected approximately Rs. 124.75 crore net in India. According to the report of the Sacnilk website, the total earnings of the film so far have reached about Rs 130.40 crore in India. But this figure is much less for the huge budget of Rs 400 crore.

The Raja Saab Box Office collection on day 7

Even after the seventh day, the film's earnings did not increase much. Despite being a Pongal holiday, the film collected only Rs. 5.65 crore on its seventh day. There was a decline in earnings on the fifth day, while there was a slight improvement on the sixth day. The film has done well in the Telugu states. The overall occupancy rate of the Telugu version was 36.80 percent. The morning shows were weak, but the evening and night shows had better viewership. The film performed poorly in the Hindi belt, where the occupancy was just around 9.21 percent.

Will The Raja Saab be able to recover its budget?

It has been a week since the release of the film, but so far it has not earned even half of its cost. With an estimated budget of Rs 400 crore, the film is yet to cross the Rs 150 crore mark. In such a situation, it looks very difficult to recover the cost of the film. A big film like Border 2 is going to be released on January 23. After this, it will be even more difficult for The Raja Saab to stay in the theater and earn more.

The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani, and Riddhi Kumar in pivotal roles.

