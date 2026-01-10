The Raja Saab Box Office collection: Prabhas-starrer sets THIS record on day 1; its opening is…

The Raja Saab Box Office collection: Prabhas starrer marks the third lowest opening in Hindi since Baahubali. Here is the detailed report.

Prabhas is one of the biggest stars in the country right now and the proof of it is the box office collections of his movies. Like any other film, his latest release, The Raja Saab, had a huge opening at the box office. With its premiere show and opening day’s collection, the movie has taken off to a new height and earned over 60 crore. The RajaSaab opened at the box office, earning Rs 54.15 crore. The premiere of the film had earnings of Rs 9.15 crore. The Hindi version of the film is Rs 6.15 crore. Alone, the number of films looks weak, but the number is significant.

The Raja Saab box office collection

The movie beats Baahubali- The Beginning's Day 1 Hindi collection of Rs 5.15 crore. According to Prabhas’ 10-year box office opening numbers, the trend looks worrisome. As per reports, The Raja Saab marks the third-lowest opening day collection of a Prabhas film, ever since the Baahubali franchise released. His lowest opening among all movies was Radhe Shyam, which collected Rs 4.8 crore in Hindi. Baahubali: The Beginning had an earning of Rs 5 crore but later went on to earn Rs 100 crore in Hindi in total. Talking about the detailed collection of The RajaSaab, the movie has earned Rs 47.4 crore in Telugu, Rs 0.4 crore in Tamil, Rs 0.1 crore in Kannada and Rs 0.1 crore in Malayalam on day 1. The total collection of Prabhas starrer stands at Rs 63.3 crore. The film had an earning of Rs 56.55 crore in Telugu, Rs 6.15 crore in Hindi, 0.4 crore in Tamil, 0.1 crore in Malayalam and Kannada each.

However, his other movies had a great collection in Hindi, including Baahubali 2, which earned Rs 41 crore in Hindi, Adipurush collected Rs 37.25 crore, Saaho earned Rs 24.40 crore and Salaar collected Rs 15.75 crore in Hindi.

About The Raja Saab

The horror comedy movie is about a young heir, who embraces both rebellious spirit and royal heritage as he rises to power. It establishes unprecedented rules during his reign as Raja Saab. The film stars Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Nidhhi Agerwal, Yogi Babu, Sanjay Dutt, Brahmanandam, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The Raja Saab has been directed by Maruthi Dasari and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Ishan Saksena. The movie released in theatres on January 9 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

