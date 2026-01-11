The Raja Saab Box Office Day 2: Prabhas-starrer SLIPS over 45% on first Saturday, earns Rs…; Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar roars ahead

Prabhas's horror comedy film The Raja Saab received a mixed response from the audience and critics upon its release. However, on the first day of release, the film made headlines with an impressive collection but failed to continue it on the second day.

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 2: Audience expectations reached the sky with the release of Prabhas' latest film, Raja Saab. The film is a horror-comedy and is directed by Maruthi. The film hit the theaters after many months of waiting on January 9. The trailer of the film and the star power of Prabhas caused tremendous excitement among the audience. However, the film received a mixed response from the audience and critics upon its release. The film had an impressive opening day; however, the box office performance significantly declined the day after. The film grossed approximately Rs 27.83 crore on the second day, compared to the Rs 53.75 crore made on the first day. The 48% drop brought the film\'s two-day total to Rs 90.73 crore.

The Raja Saab Occupancy details

Regarding occupancy, the film performed well in the Telugu-speaking areas. The overall occupancy of the Telugu version on Saturday was 44 per cent. The viewership was 28.95 percent in morning shows, 46.99 percent in afternoon shows, 48.82 percent in evening shows, and 51.25 percent in night shows. At the same time, the condition of the Hindi version remained weak, where the occupancy was recorded at only 12.95 percent.

The Raja Saab Vs Dhurandhar box office

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar which has been doing well at the box office. The film is still a hit as we speak which is a few months into its run. On the first Saturday, the film's earnings increased by more than 14 percent and it earned about Rs 32 crore. In the fifth week, the film has earned a total of Rs 51.25 crore. Even on the 37th day which is the sixth Saturday, Dhurandhar has earned Rs. 5.75 crore, which shows its popularity.

The Raja Saab controversy

As for The Raja Saab, some of the audience reported that what was shown in the trailer wasn’t in the film. It went around that the makers called for a press conference in Hyderabad they put forth that they are in the process of adding in new scenes to the film. Also, to note that they brought in the old look of Prabhas which is a plus point. Also in the film are Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles.

