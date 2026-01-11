The Raja Saab Box Office Day 3: Prabhas-starrer manages to earn Rs...; Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar mints Rs…

Prabhas' The Raja Saab has been doing well at box office. The film earned about Rs. 138.4 crore so far. Of this, about Rs 30 crore has come from foreign markets.

Prabhas' new horror film The Raja Saab continues to rake in at box office on its third day at the theatres. The film was released on 9 January 2026 and managed to grab the attention of the audience as soon as it was released. The special thing is that this film has also surpassed the opening box office record of the superhit film Chhaava of 2025. The film collected Rs 53.75 crore on its opening day. After this, on the second day, the film did a business of Rs 27.83 crore, which made it clear that there is a good craze for the film among the audience. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar shows 64.29% growth on the 37th day, which is the sixth Saturday. As per reports by Sacnilk, on day 38 by 10 am, the film makes Rs 0.47 crore on the sixth Sunday.

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 3

According to the opening figures of the third day that is till 10 am on Sunday, the film had earned around Rs. 1.5 crore. With this, the total earnings of the film in India has reached around Rs 92.23 crore. Though the film saw a slight dip in its collections over the weekend, trade experts believe that the film will join the Rs 100 crore club very soon. It is expected that this figure can be crossed by the film during its extended opening weekend, which proves Prabhas' star power once again.

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Collection

If we talk about the worldwide collection, The Raja Saab has earned about Rs. 138.4 crore so far. Of this, about Rs 30 crore has come from foreign markets. In India, the film collected Rs 108.4 crore on the first day. On Saturday, the presence of the audience in the theaters that is occupancy was mixed. The overall occupancy of the film in the Telugu language was 44%. It was just 28.95% in the morning shows, but increased to 51.25% in the evening and night shows. The film's occupancy in the Hindi version was weak and recorded only 12.95% overall.

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is Prabhas's first horror film, directed by Maruthi. Sanjay Dutt and Zarina Wahab play the role of Prabhas' grandparents in the film. The film also stars Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. The film has a tinge of family emotions and entertainment along with horror, due to which it is being liked by audiences of different ages.

The Raja Saab OTT release

Considering the strong box office performance of the film, now the discussion about its OTT release has also intensified. According to reports, Jio Hotstar has bought the digital rights of the film and it can be streamed in February 2026. However, no official announcement has been made on this yet.

