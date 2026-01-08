Prabhas' The Raja Saab to get GRAND release in Andhra, ticket prices increased to Rs...; paid premieres to cost Rs...

Raja Saab Ticket Price: The Raja Saab is going to be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The production team is putting very high expectations on the film because of the strong cast and broad reach and is thus planning a stunning theatrical release on January 9.

The Raja Saab: The movie The Raja Saab, featuring the highly-acclaimed actor Prabhas, seems to be a great contender at the box office. Its opening day is January 9, and therefore, fans are really looking forward to it. On top of that, the film crew has some good news to share- the government of Andhra Pradesh has given a green signal for an increase in the price of tickets. The official order states that ticket prices for both paid premieres and regular screenings of The Raja Saab will be raised throughout the state starting from this week.

The Raja Saab ticket price to cost Rs...

The paid premiere of the movie will take place on Thursday, and the tickets for these exclusive screenings will be as high as ₹1,000. Regular screenings will start on January 9, along with new ticket prices. Following the government order, ticket prices have been hiked by ₹150 and now a ticket for a single-screen theatre costs ₹295.

Ticket price of multiplexes hiked to Rs...

The prices of multiplex tickets have been increased by up to ₹200 with a single seat for the first ten days of the movie’s release at ₹377. Moreover, the movie crew has been allowed to present five shows a day during this time.

All about The Raja Saab

Raja Saab has Prabhas as the main actor, and in addition to him, the mainstage is filled with artists such as Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhi Agarwal, and Riddhi Kumar. Prabhas is the one who plays Raja Saab, a very loving grandson of his granny, who is acted by Zarina Wahab.

The Raja Saab release date

The movie is going to be released in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The production team is putting very high expectations on the film because of the strong cast and broad reach and is thus planning a stunning theatrical release on January 9.

