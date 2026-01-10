The Raja Saab Vs Dhurandhar: Prabhas-Nidhhi Agerwal starrer BEATS Ranveer Singh's film? Box Office numbers REVEAL…

Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar has been leading the box office until now. However, the film seems to be overshadowed by Prabhas' horror comedy. Read on to know more.

The Raja Saab Vs Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar has been ruling the box office up to now. The movie has been generating hundreds of millions every day and setting new records. But, with the release of South's biggest star Prabhas's movie The Raja Saab, it seems Dhurandhar has come into the shadows, even though the film got a mixed reaction from the audience. Released on December 5, 2025, Dhurandhar is still in theaters after more than five weeks and is still making more than 4 crore rupees per day. However, the recent arrival of The Raja Saab has impacted the box office collection of Dhurandhar. It seems Ranveer Singh’s movie is now less of a success than Prabhas's horror-comedy.

Dhurandhar Vs The Raja Saab box office collection

In its 36 days at the Indian box office, Dhurandhar amassed a total of 840.45 crore rupees. According to Sacnilk, on its 36th day today (January 9, 2026), the film has only brought in Rs 3.50 crore. Meanwhile, The Raja Saab has achieved 45 crore rupees on its opening day. There is a significant gap between the box office earnings of Dhurandhar and The Raja Saab.

On the 37th day of release, Dhurandhar reportedly made Rs 1.18 crore by 12 pm as reported by Sacnilk. Whereas, Prabhas’s The Raja Saab earned Rs 4.71 crore by 12 pm as per the data shared by Sacnilk. With this, the total of Dhurandhar stands at Rs 794.93 crore and The Raja Saab’s collection stands at Rs 68.01 crore.

Cast of Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Sara Arjun stars as the leading actress in the film.

Cast of The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is a horror-fantasy film directed by Maruthi. Prabhas takes on the lead role, while other significant actors include Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Nidhi Agarwal. Additionally, Zarina Wahab and Boman Irani are featured in the film.

