The Raja Saab vs Jana Nayagan overseas advance booking: Vijay's film LEADS by...; Prabhas' starrer lags behind; earns Rs...

In spite of the positive trend in the overseas belt, The Raja Saab continues to lose to Jana Nayagan, featuring Vijay, in advance bookings.

The Raja Saab vs Jana Nayagan Overseas Box Office Collection: The Raja Saab has only a few days before the release, and it has turned out to be one of the most discussed movies during this Sankranti. With Prabhas in the lead role, the film is not only attracting people because of its scale but also because of the comparison between overseas hype and relaxation in ticket sales in the Indian market. Although in India, the advance bookings have not yet commenced, the fans are still optimistic that the situation will be solved at an early stage. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 9; there are high speculations that it will be in theatres as scheduled.

The Raja Saab overseas advanced bookings

The foreign market has not been discouraging despite the anticipated domestic bookings. The Raja Saab has had high progress in advance sales in the United States, as indicated by industry trackers. According to Venky Box Office, the movie has already earned USD 7,15,038 (Rs 6.42 crore) in advance sales in the US, where 25,869 tickets were sold in 1,406 performances in 513 locations.

TRENDING NOW

The cumulative funds collected in advance in North America have topped USD 7,50,000 (Rs 6.74 crore) as of January 7 morning. These statistics indicate a strong initial presence abroad and support the fact that Prabhas remains popular with people outside of India.

The Raja Saab vs Jana Nayagan overseas box office collection

In spite of the positive trend in the overseas belt, The Raja Saab continues to lose to Jana Nayagan, featuring Vijay, in advance bookings. Jana Nayagan has already reported to make USD 3.90 million (around, 35 crore) overseas. In comparison to this, The Raja Saab has earned USD 1.22 million(approximately, Rs 11 crore) at a rather different pace.

How much The Raja Saab need to earn to be a hit?

The budget of Prabhas' The Raja Saab is approx. Rs 300 crore. To be a success, the film will have to get more than 400 crore in the international markets, with about 300 crore in the Telugu market itself. It will also depend on its performance in the Hindi belt. The movie has been issued with a UA 16+ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more