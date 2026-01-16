The Rip X Review: Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's thriller IMPRESSES audience, fans call Netflix show 'Adrenaline pumping...'

In a world not ruled by Netflix, a movie like The Rip, which is generously budgeted, action-oriented, and featuring two very famous actors, would have been released this weekend, in the largest, best-quality theatres across the nation. However it released on Netflix today.

The Rip Twitter Review: The month of January has always been a B-movie buffet for those who are tired of watching the so-called prestige movies only for the sake of awards, a period when Gerard Butler and Jason Statham suddenly become the no-brainer of wide releases and sometimes even the leading mini-hits. The former's end-of-the-world thriller Greenland 2: Migration still holds a place in the top five, and the latter's adventure of a gun-shooting thriller Shelter is about to get its release. Meanwhile, two stars of very high calibre – honorees of Oscars, Affleck and Damon- are seeing their fate limited to the small screen.

In fact, the studio was so eager to get it done that it had to make an exception and adapt its payment policy temporarily, thus allowing Affleck and Damon to take their profit-sharing Artists Equity rule with them, according to which every cast and crew member gets a bonus if the film succeeds. Thus, like many films at this strange moment, it is a take-what-you-can-get situation, and while it would have been preferable to see a film like this one, which looks and feels like it was made in 2002, on the big screen, the landscape has decided that the small should do.

Having said that, here's a look at what netizens have to say about the film.

The Rip X review

One user wrote, "The Rip is an adrenaline pumping thriller filled with excellent chemistry and a tension which can be cut with a butter knife. It is powered by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck who are superb as the lead pairing. Overall rating 8/10 Joe Carnahan is an amazing director."

Another commented, "TheRip was good action thriller film crazy couple of violence scenes really enjoyed it Joe Carnahan directing is great solid performances by Matt Damon Ben Affleck Steven Yeun Teyana Taylor Sasha Calle."

A third wrote, "The RIP proves once again why Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are one of the best duos working in the industry. The film perfectly captures that old-school crime movie feel while still being fresh and unique."

