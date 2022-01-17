Bollywood movies – they’re awash with excitement, energy, and fun, but a growing trend that many of us likely didn’t expect was a rise in the number of Bollywood actors and actresses riding mopeds and scooters in their latest releases! With this in mind, today, we’ll be taking a look at the rise of mopeds in Bollywood movies. Plus, we’ll consider some of the actors and actresses who have made a big impact on the Bollywood world for their roles! Also Read - RIP Pandit Birju Maharaj: From Madhuri Dixit to Deepika Padukone, a look at Bollywood stars choreographed by the kathak dancer

Why More and More Bollywood Films are Featuring Mopeds

As time passes, the films being released by Bollywood producers are continually changing to reflect the lifestyle and desires of audiences. One such change that we have seen as of late is an increase in the number of Bollywood actors and actresses being cast for roles that require them to ride mopeds – and for good reason.

After all, for the majority of us, a moped is part of our daily lives. Of course, they offer the notable benefit of far superior fuel economy and efficiency than a car, which keeps costs down for our wallets while also ensuring that we're doing something good for the environment when we choose a moped over a typical vehicle.

What’s more, most of us will struggle to buy a brand new car outright – and while the actors and actresses in the hottest Bollywood movies likely won’t have any difficulties with these purchases, the characters they’re playing most certainly won’t have that luxury.

Therefore, with this in mind, more and more Bollywood producers look for a moped for sale to include in their latest releases. It helps the audience connect better with the films themselves and is an excellent way to promote doing something good for the environment as well. Evidently, then, the rise of mopeds is something we can probably continue to expect from future Bollywood movies too – and we think that’s a great thing!

The Top-10 Hottest Bollywood Actors and Actresses Riding Mopeds in Bollywood Movies

At this point, we’ve clarified why more and more Bollywood actors and actresses are using mopeds and scooters in their productions. However, we’ve yet to actually consider some of the great films which have taken the jump and added mopeds to their filming schedules! As such, we’ve listed some of our favorite films, and their respective actors and actresses, including:

Parineeta Chopra

As well as the top ten actors and actresses above for Bollywood movies, there are also countless other big names whose work has seen them riding casual motorcycles. These include , who was spotted riding a moped for his upcoming Bollywood hit, Tw3n. What’s more, also needs mentioning here, whose work on the movie (along with Anushka Sharma, who we’ve already mentioned) required him to ride a motorcycle. He was also seen using a scooter in , making him one of the more experienced motorcycle riders in the Bollywood film scene.

However, we should bring particular attention to the achievements of Anushka Sharma here for her success in learning how to ride a scooter at all. Indeed, Bollywood news stations were hot for gossip when she began learning, and it was no secret that two-wheelers weren’t always her specialty.

Nevertheless, it was apparent that Sharma was determined to change this perception, and she eventually mastered riding her Honda Dio moped while shooting for the movie Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl. She seems to have been a moped advocate ever since; in fact, she was seen riding a two-wheeler once more for the movie , so it’s clear to see that she’s managed to bury her past concerns and difficulties with scooters and mopeds to master two-wheels.

Notable Films Including Mopeds

We’ve already listed our favourite Bollywood actors and actresses whose work has seen them riding mopeds in top-ranking Bollywood movies and films, and there’s no doubt that some films in particular, such as Chalk and Duster or !!, are much-loved classics in the industry. Still, that’s far from a complete list! Indeed, some notable mentions for films that use scooters and mopeds that we’d be remiss not to mention as part of this article include:

3 Idiots

PK

Rock On!

Life in a Metro



Choti Si Baat

Hero

Phool Aur Kante

Deewana









Chalk and Duster

Of course, that’s just a handful of the excellent Bollywood titles that have gone on to achieve success and great critical acclaim, which just so happen to feature mopeds and scooters.

Indeed, some of these films, in particular, have gone down in the history books for their incredible use of action scenes featuring bikes and mopeds, and as such, it’s something we expect to see on a much more regular basis for Bollywood producers from here out.

Mopeds in Other Bollywood Media

Thus far, we’ve primarily been focusing on movies and films in the Bollywood sector – but there’s so much more to Bollywood than films alone, and the music media industry is also a key player. That’s also begun to see a revolution towards more moped and scooter inclusion – as proven by ’s latest single, #Chaludehain, which features a Castrol Activ moped as part of the music video itself!

Conclusion

If you’re a regular fan of Bollywood movies and music, chances are, you’ll be seeing some of these stunning actors and actresses from today’s list in upcoming releases. And make sure you keep an eye out for them riding mopeds – indeed, with more and more Bollywood producers getting in on this trend, it’s pretty apparent that it’s something we’re going to continue seeing for the future!