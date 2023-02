Aditya Chopra said it and we hope that this ends forever. Many star kids have admitted to getting the opportunity much easier way compared to the outsiders, but that dentist means that they can become a successful star, only your sheer talent and audience will make you. And that is what Pathaan producer and Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra said in his latest documentary. Aditya will instantly remind you of Yash Raj in the video where he is seen addressing the nepotism debate that was started by Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan couch. Also Read - The Romantics: Did you know Dhoom had MORE budget for bikes than Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham? Aditya Chopra spills beans

Ending the nepotism debate once for and all, he gave his younger brother Uday's Chopra's classics example of how they were unable to make him the star despite him being the biggest superstar son. In the documentary, he said, " One of the things that people tend to ignore is that every person who comes from a privileged background–everyone is not successful. I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can articulate it by mentioning my own family. My brother is an actor, and he's not very successful. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He's the brother of a tremendous filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF has launched many newcomers; we could not make him a star. Why could we not do it on our own? The bottom line is only an audience will decide, 'I like this person; I want to see this person.' No one else.".

Aditya Chopra gave a very much valid point. Earlier star kids like , and many more raised the same point without being harsh. Well, the audience has been the king and will always be. But ever since the nepotism debate has been started, the netizens have been damn hard on the star kids and we hope this only ends soon.