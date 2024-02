The Sabarmati Report : Vikrant Massey's new film is all set to release on May 3, 2024. Recently the makers of The Sabarmati Report released a video wherein they paid homage to the people who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident. Vikrant Massey has, as usual, nailed his performance. He is playing an investigative journalist. The movie highlights the 2002 Godhra train incident where a number of people lost their lives. The video has received mixed response from social media users. Check out the video and netizens' reactions below. Also Read - 12th Fail: IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma REVEALS what he earned from Vikrant Massey's film

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - 12th star Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur reveal name of their baby boy; disable comments after controversy on old post

The Sabarmati Report: Check out the video below

In the below video, Vikrant Massey is in a news studio. He looks a bit nervous and anxious. As soon as he starts reporting about the 2002 Godhra case, he stops and asks his senior why the Godhra case is termed as an accident when in reality it's not.. Thevideo was enough to prove that the film is going to be intense and hard-hitting about the Godhra incident. Check out the video below. Also Read - All India Rank review: Varun Grover's movie is a 'masterpiece' but here's why netizens are upset

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Because the movie is based on a real-life incident, it's bound to divide people. While some applauded the actor for choosing such an important film, others bashed the actor for being a part of a propaganda film. Check out netizens' mixed reactions below.

The Sabarmati Report is based on the unfortunate incident which took place in the morning of February 27, 2002. Sabarmati Express, which was carrying devotees returning from Ayodhya, was set on fire. Around 59 people lost their lives. Apart from Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. Directed by Ranjan Chandel, The Sabarmati Report is produced by Ekta Kapoor.