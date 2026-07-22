The Scam - Leaked: All about ZEE5's new series inspired by NEET paper leak

Discover all about ZEE5's upcoming series, The Scam - Leaked here. Explore what this show is about and whether it is inspired by the NEET paper leaks or not.

The Scam - Leaked: All about ZEE5's new series inspired by NEET paper leak

With students from all over the country protesting for the NEET paper leaks and asking the government to take accountability, ZEE5 is coming out with an original series based on exam paper leaks. ZEE5’s upcoming series, The Scam - Leaked, has just unveiled its first look, and its teaser has a lot of similarities to the paper leak scam.

This teaser arrives at a time when students all over India have taken part in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) initiated protest for the NEET paper leaks. Earlier this week, thousands of students marched towards Parliament as part of the ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest organised by CJP. What had started as a peaceful protest ended up in violence, with the police doing lathi-charged on the protesters.

Let’s dive in to find out more about ZEE5’s upcoming series, The Scam - Leaked.

About ZEE5’s show The Scam - Leaked

In the one-minute-long promo that was dropped earlier today, the parallels between the ongoing NEET-UG question paper leak and the show’s plot were quite similar. The teaser for ZEE5’s upcoming series, The Scam - Leaked, was posted on Instagram with the caption, “One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief. ?The Scam: Leaked, Coming Soon on Zee 5!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee 5 (@zee5)

This teaser opens up in a high-security printing press. Inside the press, we see confidential examination papers for a medical entrance test being printed. The security in this printing press is under tight surveillance. We see the papers get sealed in envelopes marked as ‘Confidential '. These medical entrance test papers are packed into boxes before being loaded onto a van.

Amid the movement of these highly confidential papers, we see one individual discreetly handing over the copies of the question paper to another. This other person then quickly photographs the pages of the medical entrance test and forwards them through an online chat.

Right after this scene, the video shifts to a television screen where the breaking news playing on news channels is about the medical entrance paper getting leaked. As reports of a CBI investigation dominate the airwaves, the promo gathers pace before coming to a sudden halt inside an empty classroom.

The silence in this scene is interrupted by the sound of a phone ringing. We see the phone screen flash with the text ‘Papa Calling’. As the camera slowly tilts upwards towards a mirror, the reflection of a student is revealed who has died by suicide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balwinder Singh Janjua (@balwindersinghjanjua)

While the promo for The Scam - Leaked draws multiple similarities from the NEET paper leak, the series does not directly reference any real-life incident. The makers of this show are yet to announce the cast and crew of this series.

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