The Taj Story OTT Release: When and Where to watch Paresh Rawal's controversial film online?

The Taj Story OTT Release: The Taj Story is a propaganda film with legendary actor Paresh Rawal in the major role. The film is directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. The Taj Story was released theatrically on October 31, 2025, and garnered mixed reviews from crowds and reviewers. The film is now scheduled to be released on OTT in March. On March 13, 2026, The Taj Story will be available on LIONSGATE PLAY. The controversial judicial drama sparked intense debate over how the Taj Mahal's history was portrayed. Reexamining Indian history, questioning conventional historical accounts, and the controversial, theoretical idea that the Taj Mahal was once a Hindu temple (Tejo Mahalaya) are among topics covered in the movie.

The Taj Story plot

In the film, Vishnu Das, a tour guide, is determined to learn what he believes to be the true history of the Taj Mahal. In an attempt to learn more about the monument's history, he launches a public interest lawsuit, which leads to a legal dispute between historians and lawyers. Because it tackles the Tejo Mahalaya idea, the movie caused controversy when it was first released.

The Taj Story cast

Paresh Rawal plays Vishnu Das, Zakir Hussain plays Adv. Anwar Rashid, Amruta Khanvilkar plays Harsha Patel, Sneha Wagh plays Sushmita Das, Namit Das plays Avinash Das, Latika Raj plays Tarasha, Shishir Sharma plays Dr. Shrinivas Patel, Akhilendra Mishra plays Vibhooti, Brijendra Kala plays Adv. Shashikant, Anil George plays Nawaz Khan, Shrikant Verma plays Vivek Dubey, Sidharth Bhardwaj plays Manoj Rathi, Garima Agarwal, and Pankaj Berry plays Rehan Habib.

More about The Taj Story

Saurabh M. Pandey and Tushar Amrish Goel wrote the screenplay. Under the name Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd., it is manufactured by CA Suresh Jha.

