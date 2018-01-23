The title of Mahesh Babu's next to be announced on Republic Day

After the big news of Mahesh Babu's first look from his next to be revealed on Republic Day by taking his first oath, another news lands. The title of the same will also unveil through an exclusive audio on January 26, 2018, at 7am. As per the latest buzz, Mahesh Babu will be playing a character of Chief Minister. The makers announced a poster for the event, where we can see a silhouette of Mahesh Babu giving a speech over the mic to an entire population. Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with the picture and wrote, "Are you ready? Title of Mahesh Babu’s new film will be unveiled through an exclusive audio on 26 Jan 2018 at 7 am... Directed by Koratala Siva... Produced by DVV Danayya... #SSMB24 #SSMB24FirstOathOn26... Here’s the poster announcement:" Also Read - Has Kiara Advani been finalised for Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's new film? Deets inside

This is Mahesh Babu's second venture with director Koratala Siva. Mahesh Babu will be seen in a completely new avatar in this film. While his last film with was an action flick, this will be a political thriller. The film will also star Kiara Advani and is slated to release on April 27, 2018. Some reports say that it may clash with Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya, which is a patriotic movie.

Mahesh Babu and Koratala made it huge last time in 2015 with Srimanthudu. The film was phenomenally good and that made Mahesh win his third SIIMA. Fans are highly expecting from this film for this reason.

