Kajol has always challenged the pre-conceived beauty standards of the film industry. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her film The Trail: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha, recently spoke about the external pressure on actresses to go under the knife. Kajol advised the young actresses that plastic surgery should always be a “personal choice.” The actress also reacted to reports claiming her daughter, Nysa Devgn has undergone cosmetic surgery. Also Read - Kajol praises daughter Nysa Devgn's conduct in front of the paparazzi; says, 'If I was in her place...'

Kajol speaks about plastic surgery

In a recent interview, when Kajol was asked what advice she was willing to give to the young female actors, the actress said, “God has made you in a particular way, and for what God has not made the way you wanted, there’s always make-up!” Kajol further shared that going under the knife should always be a “personal choice” and not some external pressure. “It should be a personal choice, you shouldn’t do it because 25 people have told you to do it,” she said. Also Read - Kajol wants to put husband Ajay Devgn on trial, reveals why

Kajol on facing criticism for her appearance

Kajol recalled how she had to face derogatory comments about her appearance, in the initial years of her career. She said, “I was way more intelligent than all these people who were commenting on me. I know I am cool.” According to the actress, despite naysayers trying to put her down, she is doing exceptionally well in her career. “So maybe I was doing something right in the whole baggage of things that they put on me,” she added. Also Read - Lust Stories 2 actress Kajol stuns in a sheer black saree; leaves fans mesmerized [View Pics]

Trending Now

Nysa Devgan trolled for cosmetic surgery

Earlier, Kajol and Ajay Devgan’s daughter, Nysa Devgan was mercilessly trolled, after rumours of her undergoing cosmetic surgery surfaced on the internet. Reacting to the news, Kajol clarified that it was because Nysa follows a healthy diet and has adopted a good skincare regimen.

Kajol upcoming projects

Kajol impressed fans with her performance in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. She will be next seen in Disney+Hotsar web series The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhoka. Kajol will also be collaborating with Kriti Sanon for Do Patti, a film produced by Kriti’s newly-launched production house, Blue Butterfly Films.