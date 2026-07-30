The Traitors 2 CONFIRMED contestant list: Munawar Faruqui, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat and 18 others join Karan Johar's show

The makers of The Traitors Season 2 have officially unveiled the complete list of 21 celebrity contestants set to enter Karan Johar's strategy-based reality show. Read further to know the full list and who are we expecting to play the crazy game this time.

The Traitors Season 2 just dropped its full contestant list, and the lineup is wild. Karan Johar is back as host, and this time, it’s bigger, crazier, and packed with out-of-nowhere alliances and jaw-dropping betrayals. Twenty-one celebs from TV, Bollywood, digital, comedy, music, business, and sports are gearing up for this intense psychological reality showdown. After the first season blew up, everyone’s been trying to guess who’ll make the cut for the next one. Turns out, the list is a mix of reality veterans and fresh faces, some people you know from Bigg Boss or influencer circles, others stepping in for the very first time. Honestly, the cast couldn’t be more unpredictable.

Here’s the roster: Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Parul Gulati, Dalip Tahil, Ikka Singh, Soundous Moufakir, Shalini Passi, Shahneel Gill, Sahil Salathia, Harman Singha, Kullu (Aaditya Kulshreshth), Karan Singh, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Tanya Puri, and Prishita Singh (Prish).

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Some of these names, like celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, entrepreneur Tanya Puri, influencer Shahneel Gill, and veteran actor Dalip Tahil, are totally new to reality competitions and let’s talk surprises, Mallika Sherawat joining is a big deal and fans are buzzing. Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza look set to stir up even more drama, while Shalini Passi brings that Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives vibe.

Mixing actors, comedians, influencers, musicians, and entrepreneurs, The Traitors 2 promises chaos, surprises, and some seriously tense moments. With friendships on the line and trust at a premium, Karan Johar’s ready to throw us right back into the game. If you love reality TV with a twist, this season’s not going to let you down.

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