The Traitors 2: Did Parul Gulati take a dig at Rida Tharana over Apoorva Mukhija?

The Traitors Season 2 has found itself at the centre of controversy even before its premiere. Raed further to know what was Parul Gulati's comment and why's the internet bring back Rida-Apoorva fued back to headlines?

Before The Traitors Season 2 even started streaming, the show is already causing a stir, this time, it’s not really about the mystery format. People are obsessed with the real-life drama between contestants, and the tangled web of friendships and feuds they’re bringing with them to the show. At the launch event, Parul Gulati, known for her work as an entrepreneur and actress made things spicy. She threw a jab at fellow contestant Rida Tharana, calling her a "fake friend." Parul didn’t name names or drag up past drama right then, but honestly, that one line was enough. Social media exploded, with everyone guessing she was hinting at the infamous fallout between influencers Apoorva Mukhija and Rida.

Why Are Fans Linking Parul's Comment To Apoorva Mukhija?

It’s really about Parul and Apoorva’s friendship. Over the past few months, those two have been seen together all over, at events, weddings, creator meet-ups, you name it. Fans think they’re close and around the same time, Apoorva and Rida’s friendship tanked after some controversy hit Apoorva earlier last year. They haven’t talked about what went down, but fans obsess over every Instagram like, podcast mention, or cryptic post between them.

Parul’s “fake friend” comment only sparked more gossip. Everyone online is convinced it was a sly nod to the Apoorva-Rida drama, but to be fair, Parul hasn’t said for sure if she was talking about them.

Rebel Kid-Rida Controversy: What Started It All

When Apoorva landed in hot water last year and was in headlines everywhere for all the wrong reasons, she was facing slutshaming, national outrage and public boycott, people wondered why Rida stayed silent when she's known for speaking up. They criticized Rida for not sticking up for Apoorva, even though they used to be close. Some said Rida kept her distance on purpose. The drama only got bigger when Apoorva dropped hints on a podcast, saying some people bailed on her during the worst time of her life, she didn’t name anyone but mentioned people benefiting from collabs, then ditching her when things got messy.

What Was The Social Media Battle?

Fans pointed to vague IG activity, unfollows, likes, motivational quotes which just made everything messier. Still, it’s mostly fan speculation; none of the main names have confirmed anything. Now, The Traitors 2 has put Parul, Rida, and Prishita Singh (Prish) together in the same house. Prish and Rida are pretty close, but after Parul’s comment, everyone’s dying to know if things will get awkward.

How The Traitors 2 Could Make Things Even More Interesting

The timing is kind of wild. The first season also had real-life friendship drama, with Apoorva Mukhija and Sufi Motiwala falling out big time right after the show ended when they were pretty close during the show. Afterward, Sufi got tight with Rida, Apoorva even called it a "d**k move" during thier recent Lock Upp 2 reunion. With Season 2 rolling, viewers are just as invested in the real relationships as they are in the game itself. Will old tensions spill over during the show? Or will Parul, Rida, and Prish just focus on playing and leave the drama behind? Honestly, everybody’s watching to find out what's going to happen.

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