The Traitors 2 Release Date: Contestants list, OTT platform, and what to expect from Karan Johar’s reality show

The Traitors Season 2 premieres on August 13, 2026, on Prime Video with 21 celebrity contestants including Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, and Shweta Tiwari. Here is everything you need to know about the release date, cast, and format.

The Traitors 2 Release Date: Contestants list, OTT platform, and what to expect from Karan Johar’s reality show

If you thought Season 1 of The Traitors was addictive, Season 2 is about to make that look like a warm-up. Karan Johar is back as host, the palace is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the lineup of contestants is easily the most star-studded Prime Video India has assembled for an unscripted show. After Season 1 broke through the clutter of formulaic Indian reality television and earned a devoted fanbase, the second edition promises to be sharper, messier, and far more unpredictable. Here is everything you need to know before you hit play.

The Traitors Season 2 Release Date And OTT Platform: When And Where To Watch?

The Traitors Season 2 premieres exclusively on Prime Video on August 13, 2026. Unlike the typical binge-drop model most OTT platforms follow, this season sticks to a weekly release format, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. So clear your Thursday evenings for the foreseeable future. The show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment in collaboration with All3Media International, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta serving as producers.

The Traitors Season 2 Full Contestants List

Season 2 brings together 21 celebrity contestants from across entertainment, music, comedy, food, and digital media. The complete lineup confirmed by Prime Video is: Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'Souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir, and Tanya Puri. The mix of Bigg Boss alumni, social media giants, veteran actors, and a celebrity chef makes this one of the most eclectic cast assemblies in Indian reality TV in recent years.

Where Is The Traitors Season 2 Filmed?

Just like Season 1, the second edition was filmed at the stunning Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The ornate, golden-hued palace backdrop adds a layer of grandeur and theatricality to the show's already dramatic premise. The setting is not just visually spectacular but also serves the format beautifully: the gothic, conspiratorial energy of a palace is the perfect stage for a game built entirely around trust, suspicion, and betrayal.

What To Expect From The Traitors Season 2?

The core format remains the same. Contestants are secretly divided into Faithfuls and Traitors. While the Faithfuls try to identify and eliminate the Traitors during roundtable discussions, the Traitors work from the shadows to remove players from the game without being caught. The last ones standing walk away with the prize. But Season 2 comes with a significant difference: the contestants entered the palace fully aware of the format's rules and traps, armed with pre-planned strategies and, in Karan Johar's own words, a level of ruthlessness that genuinely caught him off guard. The season also introduces a brand new character named Boo, billed as the harbinger of bad news, who adds another unpredictable element to the game. Johar has teased that viewers will see friendships unravel, alliances crumble, and players make choices that will leave audiences genuinely shocked.

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