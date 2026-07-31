The Traitors 2: Was Mallika Sherawat INSULTED for Shweta Tiwari? Here's what really happened

A video from The Traitors Season 2 launch has gone viral after several social media users claimed Mallika Sherawat was asked to step aside so Shweta Tiwari could pose for solo photographs. Read further to know what's going on.

The Traitors 2: Was Mallika Sherawat INSULETED for Shweta Tiwari? Here's what really happened

The Traitors Season 2 kicked off in style and got everyone talking, not just about the show, but about the star-studded guest list but one moment from the launch kind of stole the spotlight: a video featuring Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari started circulating online and had social media in a frenzy. People claimed Mallika was asked to step aside so Shweta could pose, and some posts even said Mallika got “insulted” at the event.

What’s in the video?

Mallika and Shweta are together on stage posing for photos then someone walks up and talks to Mallika for a second. She moves away, and Shweta keeps posing solo. That’s pretty much it. The short, edited version of that clip blew up online, and everyone started speculating that Mallika was asked to leave just for Shweta. One post went so far as to say, “Mallika Sherawat gets insulted at The Traitors Season 2 promo. Guards asked her to leave so they could click Shweta Tiwari’s pictures.” It really fueled the drama.

What actually happened?

When you watch the full video, there’s no sign Mallika was removed by photographers or security. The person who spoke to her? Looks like someone from the event’s PR team, not paparazzi or guards. The chat seemed more like routine stage management, organizers often call contestants up one at a time or in small groups for photos during big launches like this. Mallika didn’t appear upset or embarrassed. She stepped aside quietly. Neither Mallika, Shweta, nor the Traitors crew have said anything about the viral claims so far.

Social media can’t make up its mind

Some people say the video shows Mallika being disrespected, others think the whole thing’s blown out of proportion. A bunch of fans pointed out that event teams shuffle celebs around all the time during big promos, and that these short clips can really miss the full picture.

About The Traitors Season 2

The show’s hosted by Karan Johar and drops August 13, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video. Season 2 has a whopping 21 celeb contestants, Mallika, Shweta, Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza, Abhishek Malhan, Ranveer Brar, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Rida Tharana, Prishita Singh, Shahneel Gill, Ikka, Sahil Salathia, and others. With its mix of strategy, backstabbing, and shifting alliances, the buzz is strong even before the premiere.

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