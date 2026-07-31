The Traitors 2 winners LEAKED? Krystle D'Souza and Abhishek Malhan's VIRAL win claims explained

Rumours claiming Krystle D'Souza and Abhishek Malhan have won The Traitors Season 2 are going viral across social media even before the reality show's premiere, Read further to know what's truth behind those claims?

The Traitors 2 winners LEAKED? Krystle D'Souza and Abhishek Malhan's VIRAL win claims explained

The Traitors Season 2 hasn’t even dropped yet, but social media’s already buzzing with rumors about who walks away with the trophy. People are saying actress Krystle D’Souza and YouTuber Abhishek Malhan (also known as Fukra Insaan) are the big winners of Karan Johar’s psychological reality series. This supposed spoiler exploded across fan accounts and X, and now fans are trying to figure out if the ending is already out in the open.

There’s nothing official from the showrunners or Prime Video. For now, these winner claims are just rumors, nothing confirmed. Until Prime Video or one of the contestants speaks up, viewers really shouldn’t take any of this as fact. Right after the July 30 grand launch event revealed the full list of 21 celebrity contestants, a bunch of fan pages jumped in and said Krystle and Abhishek beat the rest. Tons of these posts started spreading, but not one points to an actual source.

Both Krystle and Abhishek have massive followings, so it’s no surprise the rumors sent fans into a frenzy but so far, neither of them has said a word about it.

All About The Traitors Season 2?

The Traitors Season 2 again with Karan Johar as host goes live on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, 2026. Like last time, they shot it at the stunning Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer earlier this year. The cast this season covers a little bit of everything: Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Shweta Tiwari, Ranveer Brar, Parul Gulati, Shahneel Gill, Dalip Tahil, Krystle D’Souza, Abhishek Malhan, Rida Tharana, Shalini Passi, Sahil Salathia, Ikka, Soundous Moufakir. It’s a mix of actors, influencers, comedians, reality stars, and more. If you loved the drama and backstabbing last season, get ready for another wild ride.

There’s a good reason these spoilers are making the rounds. Last year, The Traitors India crowned two winners, Uorfi Javed and pro poker player Nikita Luther split the prize after outlasting everyone else. Maybe the show’s doing the same this time, or maybe not, nobody knows yet.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

