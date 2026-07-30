The Traitors season 2 release date: Everything you need to know about Karan Johar's reality show

The Traitors season 2 release date: Everything you need to know about Karan Johar's reality show

The Traitors is back for Season 2, and if you thought the first edition was wild, just wait. Karan Johar returns as host, ready to steer another group of celebrities through mind games, secrets, and, no doubt, some jaw-dropping betrayals. After its blockbuster debut, this Indian spin on the hit Dutch series De Verraders is setting the bar even higher this time. The Traitors Season 2 drops on Prime Video starting August 13, 2026. You get new episodes every Thursday, with Karan calling out the shots once.

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What's The Traitors all about?

For anyone new to the show, The Traitors isn’t your usual task-based reality drama. Instead, it’s a strategic, psychological chess match. Celebs move in together, but they’re secretly split into two teams: the Traitors and the Faithfuls. The Traitors try to pick off their rivals one by one, and the Faithfuls have to figure out who the liars are and vote them out before it's game over. The trick is simple, no one knows anyone’s true role in the show. Trust means everything and nothing at the same time. Every whispered alliance, shady glance, or heated vote could flip the game in a second just like it did last year.

Now for the contestants, the cast is stacked. Season 2 brings together 21 bold-face names: Munawar Faruqui, Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D'Souza, Shweta Tiwari, Mallika Sherawat, Ranveer Brar, Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Ikka Singh, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Soundous Moufakir, Sahil Salathia, Harman Singha, Kullu (Aaditya Kulshreshth), Karan Singh, Tanya Puri, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Prishita Singh (Prish)

Who won Traitor season 1?

Karan Johar is back, and honestly, his sharp wit and flair for drama were half the fun last season. He’s set the tone for the show, glamorous, tense, and never boring. Last time around, it was Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther who outsmarted everyone to win. They made it through all the plotting, bluffing, and dramatic votes to claim victory.

People are buzzing about Season 2. Popular game-changers like Munawar Faruqui and Shweta Tiwari will share the screen with newcomers like chef Ranveer Brar, entrepreneur Tanya Puri, and Shahneel Gill, so the group dynamics should be explosive. This show isn’t about who’s the toughest or fastest, it’s about who’s smart, persuasive, and just a little bit ruthless. Prime Video calls The Traitors a cultural phenomenon and promises sharper strategy, higher stakes, and more drama this year.

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