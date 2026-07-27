The Traitors season 2 release date OUT? Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat join Karan Johar's reality show

Karan Johar-hosted The Traitors Season 2 will premiere on August 13, with Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat confirmed as the first two contestants in the high-stakes reality game.

The Traitors season 2 release date OUT? Munawar Faruqui, Mallika Sherawat join Karan Johar's reality show

After its first season took off, The Traitors is making a comeback with a brand-new edition. Prime Video just locked in August 13, 2026, as the date for Season 2’s premiere, new episodes will land every Thursday. Karan Johar is back as host, and this time, the show promises wilder twists, higher stakes, and a fresh mix of celebrity contestants. Prime Video made the announcement with a new promo, also revealing the first two stars joining the game: Munawar Faruqui and Mallika Sherawat. In the promo, you catch Munawar and Mallika stepping into the action, setting the stage for even more surprises. The rest of this season’s celebrity lineup will be revealed soon, but let’s be honest, fans are already buzzing over these two.

Talking about Season 2, Nikhil Madhok (Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India) said the first season blew past everyone’s expectations and really turned The Traitors into a cultural moment. This new season? It’s aiming even higher—with riskier gameplay, sharper strategy, and plenty of curveballs. Dharmatic Entertainment is calling it “bigger, bolder, and more dramatic,” while All3Media International says the Indian version still brings something fresh to the global hit.

Wondering what The Traitors is all about? It’s an adaptation of a world-famous reality format, now seen in more than 40 countries. The show drops a group of celebrities into a game where they hunt for ‘traitors’ hidden among them, all for a big cash prize. Every week, someone gets eliminated. Trust disappears, alliances crumble, and deception really becomes the name of the game.

Last season saw massive success in India, with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther winning together at the end. This time, with Karan Johar returning as host, a new set of celebrity players, and fresh strategies, The Traitors Season 2 is all set to up the drama when it kicks off on August 13.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

