Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan together are synonymous with romance in Bollywood. Their chemistry is palpable and fans just cannot wait to watch them together on screens again. And it might come true if you manifest it hard enough. And luck seems to be on our side too as Kajol is also ready to work with Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic number. The fans are going bonkers over this statement of The Trial and Lust Stories 2 actress. Yes, how wonderful it would be to see two stars who ruled the industry with their romance on screens to see them together again.

Kajol is ready to work with Shah Rukh Khan again

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Kajol was asked if she misses romancing her co-stars in chiffon sarees. Well, recently Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh romanced in the snowy Alps for Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And Kajol replies saying in jest that she does not miss the chiffon sarees at all. However, she would like to wear the chiffon sarees in a warmer climate though. Teehee, that's as witty as Kajol.

Kajol expresses, "I think they (sarees) are beautiful and I would love to do a song with Shah Rukh Khan for sure. They have set screens on fire be it during Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and also in Dilwale wherein they romanced together and left fans swooning.

Watch the video of Kajol talking about wanting to do a song with Shah Rukh Khan here:

Fans go bonkers over Kajol's statement about working with Shah Rukh Khan

Both Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have a lot of fans together. Their chemistry is one of the most talked about chemistry in Bollywood. In fact, their on-screen romance is what the fans refer to because of how real they look as a couple. And soon after Kajol talked about romancing Shah Rukh, the video went viral. Fans are going gaga over The Trial actress' statement. They are wishing and manifesting it more than ever now. Check the tweets here:

@iamsrk @itsKajolD Iss baar ka reunion ek naye original gaane ke saath pleashh ???? https://t.co/z8zAm6sLtp — ❥☽ (@_Ishqbulava_) July 14, 2023

Okay guys this is not a drill ??? YOU HAVE HEARD HER @iamsrk ??? https://t.co/ywI46oFHkW — Priscilla Weinlich (@priscilla_vb7) July 14, 2023

This ladies & gentlemen is known as CHEMISTRY ♥️♥️♥️??? @iamsrk & @itsKajolD are magical together hence make everything magical, they are the benchmark, the blueprint? ?❤? God how I miss them together ??? #ShahRukhKhan #ShahRukhKhan? #SRK #Kajol https://t.co/PTRTsATYt3 — Melancholy (@Melanch89806859) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Kajol also gushed about the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The actress expressed that she was so very happy to see him thrive and deliver the box office hit. The actress gushed saying that she messaged Shah Rukh as well.