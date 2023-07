Kajol is the talk of the town these days. The actress has been surprising everyone with her acting chops and bold scripts with Lust Stories 2 and The Trial as it is. And her statements are also making headlines everywhere. Be it when she talked about Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan movie's box office collections to talking about plastic surgery and more. Kajol is a doting mother too and she often shares things about Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn. Recently, Kajol shared Nysa's reaction to being told that she gets a daughter like herself and it's gonna crack you up. Also Read - The Trial: Aamir Ali was extremely hesitant to do steamy scenes in the show for this reason?

How Nysa Devgn reacted when Kajol told her that she hopes Nysa gets a daughter like herself

Kajol is quite witty as a person and she is a witty mom too. So, what happened was Kajol was asked about life coming to a full circle wherein once a daughter yells at her kids to have kids of their own. Kajol affirmed that such a thing did indeed happen to her. She went on to share an interesting story behind the same revealing that her mother, Tanuja would often tell her that she gets a daughter like herself. Kajol repeated the same thing to her daughter Nysa Devgn. And her reaction is just hilarious.

Nysa Devgn was like, "No, I am going to have sons," Kajol tells Instant Bollywood. Nysa adds to it saying that there's no way she can handle a daughter like herself. Kajol was like, "Now you know Nysa, now you know!" Well, that's one goofy mother-daughter conversation don't you think? This conversation happens between almost every mother and child, it seems, at least in a Desi home, it does.

Kajol on Nysa Devgn's conduct in front of the media

Recently, Kajol also shared how Nysa has become mature in handling the media. The actress also shared an interesting story when Nysa who was about 2 burst into tears on seeing people swarming her and her mom. And now, Nysa is almost all the time captured by the media. Kajol boasts about how well Nysa is handling the media and says that she has learned it from her own experience. The Trial actress also proceeds to add that had she been in Nysa's place she would have lost it already.