Kajol is currently the talk of the town for various reasons. Firstly, she surprised everyone by doing a project like Lust Stories 2 and now, the actress is clearly basking in the release of The Trial. And apart from her unique projects, Kajol is making headlines for her video which is going viral. In it, the actress has used a word which is considered to be a negative word across the globe. And netizens have expressed their shock on the same. Also Read - The Trial actor Aamir Ali opens up on why he was not in the trailer; shares interesting bit about his character [Exclusive]

Kajol's video goes viral

A video of Kajol has got immense attention on Reddit. It seems to be a promotional video of sorts. The actress is seen using the American slang language. And in it, Kajol also casually uses the N-word. Well, the word is considered a negative word by many. It is termed as a racial slur against black people. The N-word is considered an insult, especially among African Americans. The video has grabbed headlines in entertainment news as well. Also Read - Did Kajol question the authenticity of Pathaan box office collection? Says 'will ask Shah Rukh Khan how much did his film actually make'

Watch the viral video of Kajol here:

Kajol gets flak for her language in the video

These days people have a reaction to everything. And the video of Kajol, which is going viral has also got a very drastic reaction. Netizens have criticised the actress for saying the n-word. Some people have openly shared their feelings for the actress in the comments section. Some did not mince their words while reacting to the video. Check it out here: Also Read - The Trial actress Kajol is ready to do a romantic song with Shah Rukh Khan and fans cannot keep calm!

Kajol in the news

Kajol shocked everyone with her role as a domestic abuse survivor in Lust Stories 2. She starred in the segment called Tilchatta directed by Amit Sharma. Her recent release is called The Trial in which she plays a woman who resumes her career in the world of law after her husband gets arrested following a scandal. Her kiss in the series left everyone in shock.

Check Kajol's recent family pic

Kajol spends quality time with family

Just a couple of hours ago, Ajay Devgn shared a picture clicked by his and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn. It's a selfie which also includes Yug alongside the three of them. Director Daanish Gandhi, who is the son of Ajay's sister Neelam is also seen in the picture. Ajay captioned the picture saying, "Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch." Kajol agreed with him saying that memories should be recorded every time.