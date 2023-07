The Trial, the latest web series on Disney+Hotstar has been making headlines right from the day it was announced. The series marks Kajol's OTT debut and is streaming today. In a surprising move, Kajol has shocked her fans by breaking her no-kissing policy after 23 years. Playing the role of lawyer Noyonika Sengupta in the show, Kajol shared onscreen kisses with her co-stars Alyy Khan and Jisshu Sengupta in two different episodes. The scenes quickly became viral on social media, with fans expressing a mix of shock and admiration for Kajol's bold decision. Many also praised the chemistry between Kajol and her co-stars, who portray her love interests in the series. Also Read - The Trial review: Netizens are impressed with Kajol but disappointed with the courtroom drama, call it a disaster

In a later episode of the series, there are not one, but two impactful lip-lock scenes that take place during emotionally charged moments. Despite Kajol portraying the character of Nyonika, a wife and mother of two, these scenes do not invite judgment or hatred towards her character for crossing any boundaries. Also Read - The Trial web series review: Kajol is a delight in this courtroom drama that fails to do justice to the genre

The Trial is an adaptation of the acclaimed American series The Good Wife. It follows the journey of Noyonika as she navigates the challenges of betrayal by her husband and strives to withstand the test of time. The show also features Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey in pivotal roles.

Critics have shared mixed reviews for the series. While Kajol's performance has been appreciated, some critics have pointed out flaws in the script and direction. Additionally, comparisons with the original series have highlighted a perceived lack of depth and drama in the adaptation.

Known for her romantic roles in movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol explained that she chose The Trial for the complexities and layers of her character, Noyonika. She also expressed a protective feeling towards the character, reaffirming her faith in choosing the web series. The Trial is available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar starting from July 14.