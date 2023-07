Kajol has made a smashing comeback with The Trial. Like many other stars, she has ventured into the OTT space with this intriguing courtroom drama. Apart from Kajol being the lawyer, the show also caught everyone's attention as the diva broke her no-kissing onscreen policy after almost 29 years. As per the story, Kajol had to get into a lip lock with two of her costars in The Trial. The kissing scene got everyone talking with some of the netizens trolling her too. As the hullabaloo around it continues, we conducted a poll on the same. Also Read - The Trial actress Kajol shares Nysa Devgn's quirky reaction to being told 'I hope you get a daughter like yourself'

We conducted a poll and asked Twitteratis whether the kissing scenes between Kajol and her costars were really needed. The options were 'No, why copy the west' and 'Yes, it went with the plot'. Majority of the netizens chose the former option. 52.7 percent votes were for 'No, why copy the west' while others believed that the kissing scenes went well with the plot of The Trial. There is not much difference in the votes as 47.3 percent of voters do believe that the kissing scene went well with the plot.

Check out the poll results below:

All about The Trial

The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is directed by Suparn Varma. The courtroom drama is the Hindi adaptation of The Good Wife. The story is about a housewife who starts practicing law again as her husband is put behind bars after a very public scandal. Kajol as a lawyer has managed to impress many. The Trial is available on Netflix.

Kajol extensively promoted The Trial and now she is busy spending time with her family. It was recently that Ajay Devgn shared a post that showed the family chilling together. He even said that spending time with family is sacred.

Apart from this, Kajol was also seen in Lust Stories 2. She shared the screen space with Kumud Mishrra in this one. She received accolades for her intense performance.