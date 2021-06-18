The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar for a real rematch after the Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor shares meme on defeating the Deadman

Last Sunday, had taken to social media to celebrate 25 years of his action-packed film which was released on June 14, 1996. In the film, Akshay was wrestling with The Undertaker and eventually defeating him with his acrobatic skills. To mark the 25 years of Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi on a hilarious note, Akshay revealed that it was wrestler Brian Lee who had played the role of WWE wrestler The Undertaker in the action film. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's description of first meeting with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's new baby raises our excitement to see his cute face

Akshay also shared a meme featuring himself, Brock Lesner, Triple H and Roman Reigns, which reads, "Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker." In the caption, he wrote, "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film."

The meme made his fans talking about it on social media and surprisingly, it also caught The Undertaker's attention. Replying to Akshay's post, the Deadman challenged the Khiladi Kumar for a real rematch. "Ha! Tell me when you're ready for a REAL rematch!" The Undertaker replied to Akshay Kumar's post.

, who played the role of King Don who hires The Undertaker for his wrestling challenges, also shared the images with Brian Lee and expressed his wish to work with Akshay in the sequel. "Yes Akki @akshaykumar Undertaker @undertaker Brain Lee was so much fun to shoot.And of course Rekha ji was at her Devilish best. Akki brother I think it’s time to make one more Khiladi film," he tweeted. The Umesh Mehra directorial also featured actresses Rekha and in the lead.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recent announced that his Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress will once again be collaborating him for his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Announcing the news, Akshay shared in an Instagram post, "When you are happy, it shows. And indeed we areato have @bhumipednekar onboard #RakshaBandhan." The Aanand L Rai directorial revolves and the relationship of a brother and sister.