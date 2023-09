Bollywood actress Raima Sen is all set for her next release, The Vaccine War, helmed by Vivek Agnihotri. The actress will be seen playing the role of a journalist who is against the vaccination drive in India. Raima, who has come a long way as a Bollywood actress, spoke about the nepotism debate and mentioned how only the fittest one will survive. Giving an example of being the granddaughter of Suchitra Sen, she said that despite being the granddaughter of someone, she didn't get the upper hand and made it after a lot of rejections. Also Read - The Vaccine War: Raima Sen on her comeback Bollywood film and working with Vivek Agnihotri

Adding further, Raima said," I don't believe in this nepotism debate, and only the fittest will survive, no matter who's daughter or son you are; if you are talented, you will get through it, and there is no such thing as if you will be so and so, daughter or son, you will become a star".

PRESENTING:

The first look of India’s first ever Bio-science film #TheVaccineWar.

Releasing worldwide on 28 September 2023. pic.twitter.com/EEqKQN23S4 — Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) September 10, 2023

Raima Sen even added that she has no regrets in life and has come a long way and is far stronger that what she was before.

Raima's who's next, The Vaccine War film is about glorifying all the scientists who made vaccination a superficially successful run in India during the COVID times, and one could never imagine seeing this phase that we are witnessing right now, so kudos to all who made this dream turn into reality. And now Vivek Agnihotri, who is known to make films based on true events, was lauded by the actress for making a significant film like The Vaccine War.