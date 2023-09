Nana Patekar had recently made headlines for taking indirect digs at the latest masala releases and called them 'ghinoni filmein'. He even mentioned how he couldn't tolerate those films, and the netizens wondered if he was talking about Gadar 2 and Jawan. And now, in his latest interview, the veteran actor spoke largely about Shah Rukh Khan, called him the finest actor in Indian cinema, and even mentioned that he had predicted his success when he met him for the first time while shooting Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman.

In an interview with a broadcast media, Nana Patekar was asked if he had any disagreements with Jawan star, to which he replied, Bahut achha kalakaar hai. Iski pehli film mere sath thi, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman. Release doosri ho gayi, lekin pehli wali mere sath thi. Maine usko kaha tha uss waqt, poochh lo Shah Rukh se, ‘Tu ek din bahut bada star banega,’ pehli hi film mein kaha tha usko. He's a very fine artist. His first film, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, was with me. Another film got a release first, but his first was with me. You can ask him; I told him back then, during his first film, that he'd become a very big star one day".

The actor even added that whenever Shah Rukh Khan meets him, he behaves the same with him in the utmost respectful manner. "Jab bhi milta hai, mujhse usi tarah se milta hai. Mujhe koi dikkat nahi ussey. Aur wo mera apna hai, mujhse chhota hai, toh mujhe dikkat kyu hogi ussey? (Whenever he meets me, he's very respectful, I have no issues with him. He's my own, he's junior to me, so why would I have a problem with him?)". Well, that's King Khan for you.