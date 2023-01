Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files created quite a stir at the box office. The film starred his wife Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and many others in pivotal roles. Now, the filmmaker has moved on to his next. The title of the film is The Vaccine War and it has Pallavi Joshi in the leading role. The shooting of the film is going on in Hyderabad. As per the latest updates, Pallavi Joshi got injured on the sets of the film. Also Read - Oscars 2023: The Kashmir Files film and actors shortlisted? Netizens troll Vivek Agnihotri for 'lying'

As reported by Zee News, 's wife and actress got hit by a vehicle that went out of control. The accident took place on the set itself, as revealed by a source. Even though she got hit, Pallavi Joshi continued to shoot her scenes and visited the hospital only when her portion was done. She visited a nearby hospital for treatment and reportedly she is recuperating well. We wish her a speedy recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Joshi (@pallavijoshiofficial)

The Vaccine War is expected to release on 15 August 2023. It was recently that Vivek Agnihotri welcomed Sampthami Gowda to the team. She played a pivotal role in Rishab Shetty's Kantara and now she will be seen in The Vaccine War. Sapthami played the role of Leela in Kantara and she expressed excitement over joining Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. She will make her Hindi film debut with this film.

Check out Vivek Agnihotri's tweet below:

Welcome Sapthami.

Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts. https://t.co/aVsCGlmwgX — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023

Reportedly, the film narrates the story of Indian scientists who worked hard to develop the most effective vaccine in the world. The scientists have survived the pressure coming from global manufacturers amidst the tough time. The film is expected to release in 11 different languages.