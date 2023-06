is once again in the news. This time, for his upcoming film, The Vaccine War. Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda, , and have already been roped in, for the film. Now, to add the cherry on top of the cake, Vivek Agnihotri has welcomed a new member. She is none other than, Tollywood actress . The Kashmir Files director dropped the cast update on Twitter, via an intriguing welcome video. Raima Sen, whose last Bollywood venture was ages ago, recently opened up about making a comeback into the Hindi film industry. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Shabana Azmi and more – vote for the BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS in a Web Series in the first half of 2021

Raima Sen on her comeback Bollywood film

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raima Sen opened up about working on a Hindi project after a long time. At first, she was hesitant of calling it her “comeback” in showbiz. The reason is, she previously worked on a Netflix thriller show, titled Mai. Also, the actress collaborated with film director Nitiya Mehra, for a yet-to-be-revealed Amazon Prime show. “It won’t be a Bollywood comeback as such. It may be a film (comeback), yes,” reasoned Raima. Also Read - Trending OTT news today: Karan Johar gives a tour of Bigg Boss OTT house, Neena Gupta was skeptical about Dial 100 and more

In the course of the interaction, Raima finally acknowledged that The Vaccine War could be called her full-length, featured Hindi film. Elaborating on what caused the delay in her choosing a Bollywood film, Raima revealed that she was busy with Bengali movies. “ (I) was waiting for something different to come my way. I was ecstatic when The Vaccine War happened,” she shared. Also Read - From Urvashi Rautela to Sunny Leone: 5 Bollywood actresses who posed topless in their dare to bare photoshoots

Raima Sen praises Vivek Agnihotri

Speaking about her experience of working with Vivek Agnihotri for the first time, Raima had only lovely words to say about him. Calling him a “chilled-out” filmmaker, Raima revealed it was “lovely” to work with him. “I have great co-actors like and Nana Patekar among others,” she concluded.

On June 14, Vivek Agnihotri tweeted a video welcoming Raima Sen. The filmmaker disclosed that he met Raima while on a trip to Calcutta. When Raima shared that no filmmaker was selecting her for a Bollywood film, it was Vivek Agnihotri who begged to differ. “And so I said, okay here we go. I cast her in The Vaccine War" said Vivek Agnihotri.

The Vaccine War plot

The Vaccine War is touted to revolve around the nerve-wracking efforts of bioscientists who tried to invent vaccines to curb the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. The Vaccine War is expected to hit the big screens, this year in Dussehra.