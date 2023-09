Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi's highly anticipated new movie, The Vaccine War, had an extraordinary grand finale at the famous Times Square in New York City. This dazzling event featured a captivating flash mob performance where dancers showcased various dance styles, including Kathak, representing India’s rich diversity of cultures. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri trolls Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prabhas' Salaar with a meme; netizens have drastic reaction

Song from The Vaccine War Creates History

A Look at new movies, series releasing in September 2023

The performance left a deep impact on the audiences who gathered to witness this extravaganza and support the India for Humanity Tour, USA. This remarkable campaign redefined film promotion with its grandeur and flawless execution. The memory of Times Square illuminated by this vibrant flash mob will surely stay with everyone who attended. As the event concluded with thunderous applause, it was announced that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are now preparing to bring The Vaccine War back to India.

Checkout Video;

HISTORY WAS CREATED TODAY: On the eve of #G20India Who would have thought that one day NASADIYA SUKTA from RIG VEDA on the science of how the UNIVERSE WAS CREATED from #TheVaccineWar will be performed in KATHAK form at Times Square, NY. NOBODY can ever destroy what is SANTAN. pic.twitter.com/RAWiiB5z4p — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 5, 2023

What is The Vaccine War about?

Just before India hosts the G20 Summit in 2023 in New Delhi, the creators of The Vaccine War have already made waves across the United States with numerous events and film screenings. This movie holds a special place in the hearts of Indians as it represents the country's significant contribution to global science by providing an effective vaccine during a dangerous pandemic.

Star cast of The Vaccine War