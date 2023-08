Vivek Agnihotri is back with yet another hard-hitting subject after the massive success of The Kashmir Files. Just a while ago, the filmmaker announced the release date of his next film, The Vaccine War, with its teaser starring Nana Patekar in the lead role. As Vivek Agnihotri dropped the teaser, netizens and fans are lauding him for bringing an eye-opening subject to the table. Vivek became the most successful director with The Kashmir Files, which created a massive collection at the box office and was also called a propaganda film by many. And now we wonder how many will take this subject that is based on the vaccine hysteria that was built during COVID times and how people were made to take this vaccination without being sure if that will positively impact them or not. But they believed in the system and this is what Agnihotri will show in his movie. Also Read - Did Vivek Agnihotri really challenge Prabhas at the box office? Filmmaker sets record straight

Watch the teaser of The Vaccine War as Vivek Agnihotri announces the release date of the film.

DATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023.

Please bless us. pic.twitter.com/qThKxTjPiw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 15, 2023

It is claimed that Vivek Agnohitri pays tribute with The Vaccine War to all the medical dignitaries who made this possible. Talking to ANI reportedly he had said, " When The Kashmir Files was postponed during the Covid lockdown, I started researching on it. Then we started researching with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who made our own vaccine possible. Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people. Yet, we won against superpowers by making fastest, cheapest and safest vaccine. I thought this story must be told so that every Indian can feel proud of their country."

India was the only country that made the COVID-19 vaccine a massive hit by giving it to every household and making it free to the underprivileged.