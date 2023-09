The Vaccine War is the most awaited movie by Vivek Agnihotri. The Kashmir Files director is coming up with a new movie based on a true story and the first bio-science film. The Vaccine War is releasing on 28th September and the director and his actress wife Pallavi Joshi have been promoting the same overseas. Last month, Vivek announced the new movie's release date with a teaser. And since fans have been demanding the trailer of The Vaccine War. Finally, the trailer is here...

The Vaccine War Trailer

Vivek Agnihotri directed The Vaccine War trailer begins with a monkey being tested in a laboratory while a scientist gets ready. Nana Patekar and Pallavi Joshi make an impactful appearance in The Vaccine War trailer. Pallavi Joshi gives a reality check to Patekar about Indian scientists and their struggles amidst the ongoing battle with the virus. He then determines to make a vaccine. They develop the vaccine in secret for security reasons. Raima Sen plays a negative role in the movie who feels India lacks the medical infrastructure to make vaccines.

Nana Patekar and his team have to face not just the biggest challenge of developing a vaccine to kill the virus but also have to face the taunts and demotivation from the people of their own country. They are questioned about the virus being engineered in the country. As the death toll rises, the efforts of the scientists increase. How do the scientists in India manage to make the safest, cheapest and most effective vaccine amidst personal and professional obstacles, form the crux of the trailer.

Watch the video of The Vaccine War trailer here:



Vivek Agnihotri on The Vaccine War

While talking to an entertainment news wire agency, the director Vivek Agnihotri opened up on the development of The Vaccine War. The filmmaker reveals he had started exploring the subject when The Kashmir Files was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He revealed that he and his team researched with the scientists of ICMR & NIV who developed our vaccine. he understood that the scientists not just fought a war with the foreign agencies but also the people of India. He was overwhelmed by their stories of struggle and sacrifice. Despite all odds, the scientist won their war of making the fastest, safest and cheapest vaccine. Agnihotri feels the story should be told to every Indian.

Watch this video of Vivek Agnihotri winning National Award for The Kashmir Files here:

R Madhavan praises The Vaccine War

A couple of days ago, R Madhavan got a chance to watch The Vaccine War. He could not stop heaping praises on the movie. Madhavan shared that the new movie blew his mind away. He praised the director for the story-telling sharing that he will make one cheer, applaud, weep and feel euphoric at the same time.

The Vaccine War also stars Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Raima Sen, Mohan Kapoor and Sapthami Gowda to name a few.