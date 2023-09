The Vaccine War filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri often makes headlines for his personal remarks at Bollywood celebrities, and this time the director is grabbing headlines by calling Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt a part of his family. Yes, you read it right. In one of his interviews, Vivek Agnihotri left many stunned by raving the Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and mentioning how he feels like she is a part of his family and cannot tolerate anything negative about her. "I'm a fan of Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun. I feel Alia is a part of my family, and I always admire her work. I like the way she has matured as an actor in the last few years. She has creative intelligence, and that’s why I really like her growth and the way she has conducted herself in public. Whenever there’s a discussion, I refuse to accept anything negative about her. Alia is a great example of how an actor should mature." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif: The most embarrassing celeb pictures that they wouldn't want you to see

Vivek often slams the star kids and big Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and many others, but this is the first time he was seen praising any biggie from Bollywood, and that's Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker even expressed his desire to work with Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun and acknowledged himself as a big fan of the South Indian superstar. "I have always been a fan of Allu Arjun. Hopefully, someday I would love to work with him if I am allowed to do so."

#OneWordReview...#TheVaccineWar: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TheVaccineWar is an important film that *should* be watched by one and all… It’s enlightening and inspiring, both… The ‘heroes’ here are our scientists and #VivekAgnihotri brilliantly showcases their sacrifices and… pic.twitter.com/hEXrXdSVoI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 27, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri created a huge stir with his last theatrical release, The Kashmir Files, which was based on the Kashmiri Pandits genocide and had Anupam Kher in the lead. And now his latest release, The Vaccine War, is winning accolades for celebrating the COVID warriors and the scientist who made India COVID-free with the vaccination.