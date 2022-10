It is Diwali week and and are going explode at the box office with their respective films Ram Setu and Thank God. The two Bollywood biggies are releasing a day after the festival of lights but it seems like the battle has already begun. Manoj Desai, the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, has lashed out at the makers of Ram Setu and Thank God for allegedly stalling advance bookings in single screens across the country.

When Desai was asked why the bookings haven't begun in Maratha Mandir yet, he said that the issue is not just with the said cinema hall but many single screens across the country as well. "We have been told not to open bookings kyunki pehle woh multiplex ko sambhalna chahte hai. Inki wajah se Diwali pe hum toh barbaad ho hi rahe hai. Main chahta hoon ki yeh log bhi barbaad ho jaaye," he told Bollywood Hungama.

He further added that the distributors of Ram Setu and Thank God have been fighting internally over the number of shows in theatres, which is unfortunately impacting people like him. When he asked Vinay Choksey of Aum Enterprise who is the booker of his theatre when can they expect to start advance bookings, he replied, "Let the multiplex show sharing issue resolve. Kal sochte hai kya karna hai’. Can you imagine?”

Desai said that he had planned to give 2-2 shows to Ram Setu and Thank God but Ram Setu distributors are demanding 3 shows and 1 for Thank God. He also clarified that there is no issue with Black Adam distributors which is having a descent run at the box office and said that it is only because of Ram Setu and Thank God distributors that they are suffering.

The theatre chain owner then concluded saying, "Yeh log single screen theatre ko latka dete hai. So many single screens are shutting down. With great difficulty, I am running this theatre. This is not the first time. It has happened in the case of so many films. We are fed up.”