'There was no...’: Rasika Dugal OPENS UP about why intimacy coordinators are…

Rasika Dugal once opened up about her experience while shooting intimate scenes for Mirzapur and the importance of having intimacy coordinators. Read ahead to know more about the same.

A popular Bollywood actress, Rasika Dugal, achieved immense popularity through Mirzapur. In the web series, she had been involved in many intimate scenes with Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Rasika shared her views on the intimate scenes in the show. She talked about the importance of intimacy coordinators on sets. In an interview given to Bollywood Bubble, actress Rasika Dugal talked about the changing ways in which the shooting for intimate scenes has been happening.

Rasika Dugal on intimate scenes in Mirzapur

Actress Rasika Dugal stated, “I had a lot of intimate scenes in Mirzapur. They were not so common at that point in time. Everybody on that set was my friend, so I had it very simple. When the role had come to me, I talked to Karan Anshuman about every scene. He had even told me that if I was feeling uncomfortable with someone's presence on the set, he would make sure that person would not be there on the set. Fortunately, that was the environment that existed for me.”

When are intimacy coordinators important?

The actress went on, “Agar ye situation kisi keliye na ho, toh tabhi intimacy coordinator ki bahut jaroorat hoti hai. I was lucky. There was no structure for such scenes, but now there is. So, I am very grateful for such things. Intimacy coordinators are very important now on the set to make actors feel comfortable doing such scenes.”

How is an intimate scene shot?

When discussing the shooting of intimate scenes, Rasika said that the entire procedure is quite technical. She said that, just like the directors, intimacy directors have their own way of working. Actors need to undergo workshops and exercises to know each other’s comfort zones. There is a particular person who looks after all the requirements of the scene, like closing the set if it’s needed.

She revealed that all the difficult scenes were rehearsed. She talked about how even the fight sequences were rehearsed and practiced.

Importance of filmmaking during these scenes

When Rasika was questioned about whether she was comfortable with Kulbhushan Kharbanda in intimate situations, she stated that in Season 1 of Mirzapur, they had not had intimacy coordinators on set. However, she went on to say that this was exactly where the skill of filmmaking became important. She explained that they had shot the scene by working with silhouettes and technical angles and that this had been easier to handle. Additionally, she felt that it was not such a big challenge for them, as they had dealt with the situation with utmost professionalism.

