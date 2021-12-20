“Think Eastern! Act Western”, says Tel Ganesan whose life is a blend of these theories

"Your circumstances do not define you; it is your responsibility and the choices you make that shape you," says Tel Ganesan, whose life exemplifies how he lived his beliefs. Born into a humble south Indian family, stepping out of the country, and pursuing an expensive course like a master's degree in engineering was something he not only dreamed about but also overcame all obstacles to make it a reality.

While most people enjoy their dreams and stop dreaming big, Tel pursued entrepreneurship, which, while not a new concept, was certainly a risk given that he had to leave his high-paying job and comfortable life to work non-stop to make his dream come true.

Tel Ganesan’s life is an amalgamation of various theories and Philosophies he read and came across in his journey from the east to the west. He strongly believes that the values, the culture, and the morals he learned growing up in the eastern part of the globe are what have put him as one of the prominent businessmen in the west. “Success is not only a result of hard work and acumen but blending both the values of the east and the west,” says Tel Ganesan who now owns various businesses under the name Kyyba Enterprises.

With a heart on his sleeve and confidence as his amour Tel Ganesan is set out with a mission to be part of every niche industry by creating an opportunity to bring in something new into the market that can change the face of how the market is functioning. He is constantly on the lookout for new ideas, potential opportunities, and purpose to pursue his passion to bring in something unique to the consumers that can bring value to the entire system.